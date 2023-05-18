Senegal captain Sadio Mane is linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Bayern Munich winger left Liverpool last summer, but his time at the Allianz Arena hasn’t been memorable. Now, Manchester United have emerged as a potential candidate to land Mane in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Mane has no future under Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel beyond this season. Manchester United will be receiving competition from Newcastle United for the signature of the former Liverpool man.

The Senegal international was reportedly involved in a dressing room brawl with Leroy Sane after losing the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League. Consequently, Tuchel refused to name him in the squad for the next Bundesliga game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mane has enjoyed a fantastic Premier League career with Southampton and Liverpool. After his emergence at the St. Merries in the 2015/16 season, he signed for Liverpool in the summer window of 2016. For the Reds, he was pivotal in winning the 6th Champions League and the first Premier League title for the club. In his last season with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s men won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup and finished runners-up in the Champions League.

Ever since he left Liverpool last summer, there was always a feeling that he would return to the Premier League sooner rather than later. However, his potential move to United will erase all the good memories he created with the Anfield faithful during his time at Merseyside. Mane has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals.