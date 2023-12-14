Discover Mason Greenwood's rise in Spain at Getafe, capturing the attention of top European clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Mason Greenwood's loan stint at Getafe has stirred interest across Europe, particularly capturing the attention of powerhouse clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Barcelona's scouts have been diligently observing Greenwood's performances in Spain, while Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid has also been closely monitoring the 22-year-old striker's progress. Getafe, where Greenwood currently plies his trade, holds a keen interest in securing his services permanently, boasting a contractual clause that would entitle them to 20% of any future transfer fee involving him.

Initially loaned out by Manchester United with little expectation of a return, Greenwood's compelling display in Spain has turned heads. With an impressive tally of four goals and three assists in 13 games across various competitions, Greenwood has notably contributed to Getafe's presence in the ninth spot of La Liga. The Madrid outfit's president, Angel Corres, openly expressed the club's eagerness to convert Greenwood's loan arrangement into a permanent transfer, affirming ongoing discussions with Manchester United regarding the player's future.

Corres highlighted that while talks have centered on assessing the situation of the Barcelona target, including considerations due to changes in Manchester United's shareholding, no concrete price discussions have taken place yet. Expressing confidence in Greenwood's potential, he underlined ongoing positive discussions between Getafe and Manchester United, acknowledging the positive reception Greenwood has received from both Getafe supporters and across Spain.

Despite Greenwood's contract with Manchester United running until 2025, doubts linger over his future at the club. Following legal issues in January 2022, which led to his arrest (subsequently dropped by the CPS in February), his prospects at United have been uncertain. However, talkSPORT reveals that his successful spell in Spain has fueled the possibility of him continuing his career in La Liga, potentially joining one of the top clubs in the country, such as Barcelona.

Greenwood's journey from his legal issues to his resurgence in Spain underscores the unpredictability in football, where a player's fortunes can dramatically shift within a season. The upcoming transfer windows might unveil the next chapter in Greenwood's career, potentially leading him to solidify his place among Spain's elite clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.