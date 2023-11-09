Barcelona maintains unwavering faith in coach Xavi Hernandez, despite recent challenges and criticism of the team's style of play.

Amid Barcelona's recent dip in form and a string of less-than-stellar results, the club maintains unwavering faith in Xavi Hernandez as their head coach, according to sources within the Catalan club. The recent 1-0 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and the narrow 1-0 LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad, secured by Ronald Araújo's late winner, followed by a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clásico, have raised questions about Xavi's future.

Xavi, the Barcelona legend who took the reins as manager in November 2021 during a tumultuous period for the club, guided Barcelona to a convincing La Liga title win last season. According to ESPN, sources close to the coach assert that his project at the club is long-term and should not be called into question due to a temporary spell of poor form.

The loss to Shakhtar was undoubtedly a blow to Barcelona's morale and their chances to secure advancement to the Champions League round of 16, but sources insist that it hasn't caused the board to lose faith in Xavi. The atmosphere behind the scenes remains unity and confidence, with expectations that the team will swiftly bounce back.

Despite recent criticism of Barcelona's style of play and their struggle to score goals, sources close to Xavi remain steadfast in their support and have refrained from engaging in discussions about his future. Xavi extended his contract as manager until 2025 in September and maintains a positive relationship with club president Joan Laporta.

Former Barcelona captain Gerard Pique has called for patience with Xavi, emphasizing his deep-rooted understanding of the club's style of play. Pique acknowledges the pressure at Barcelona not only to win but also to play attractively, making the job more challenging and rewarding. The commitment to beautiful football is deeply ingrained in Barcelona's identity and sets them apart, even compared to their Real Madrid arch-rivals.

Barcelona currently sits third in La Liga, four points behind league leaders Girona and two points behind Real Madrid. As they approach a critical juncture with upcoming fixtures against FC Porto in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid, and Girona in La Liga, the club remains confident in Xavi's leadership to guide them through this challenging period.