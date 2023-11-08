Barcelona faced a shocking 1-0 defeat vs. Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, leaving manager Xavi frustrated

In a stunning turn of events, Barcelona faced a shocking 1-0 defeat vs. Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, leaving manager Xavi visibly frustrated with his team's lackluster performance, reported by GOAL. The defeat blew Group H wide open, with Shakhtar now trailing Barcelona and Porto by just three points, setting the stage for an intense battle in the upcoming matches.

Speaking candidly after the match, Xavi expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the team's lack of intensity and failure to interpret the game correctly. He stated, “The Champions League demands the highest level, and today we have not shown it. We are leaving angry. It's a mental issue. We are blocked, we do things wrong in general. We have to control the details of the game and make the players feel good on the pitch. We have to take a step forward.”

While Shakhtar's victory allowed them to close the gap in the group standings, Porto's win over Royal Antwerp brought them level with Barcelona, setting the stage for a crucial face-off after the international break. Despite the setback, Xavi remained focused, stating, “I'm not worried about the Porto game because we continue to depend on ourselves to qualify, and I'm not thinking about anything else. My job is for the players to regain confidence and dynamism.”

What's next for Barcelona and Xavi?

Looking ahead, Barcelona's attention now turns to domestic competition, with a pivotal clash against Alaves on the horizon. Xavi and his team are determined to bounce back, needing a victory to stay competitive in the league race. With their sights set on regaining momentum, Barcelona aims to overcome their recent struggles and return to their winning ways in the upcoming challenges that lie ahead. Stay tuned for more updates as Barcelona strives for redemption on the football pitch.