Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has been apprehended due to alleged sexual abuse charges.

The incident in question stems from the Brazilian national’s appearance at a Barcelona nightclub sometime in December in which the accuser alleges Alves groped her without her consent, via Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN:

“A woman first filed a police report against Dani Alves on Jan. 2, alleging that he touched her inappropriately under her clothes without consent at Sutton, a nightclub in Barcelona, during a night out on Dec. 30.

After the incident, the woman said she told security what had happened and local police were informed and took witness statements. The former Barca, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender denied any wrongdoing in an interview with the Spanish television channel Antena 3 this month.”

Alves, who now plays for UNAM of Liga MX, flex back to Spain from Mexico to face the charges against him. The prosecution is seeking for him to face jail time without bail.

“I would like to deny everything, first,” Dani Alves said. “I was there, in that location, with more people, having a good time. Everybody knows that I love to dance. Having a good time, but without invading the space of others

“I’m very sorry, but I don’t know who that young lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life.”

Dani Alves is widely considered as one of the greatest full-backs of this generation, with his Barcelona tenure overlapping with the peak years of Lionel Messi.