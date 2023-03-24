With rumors swirling of superstar Lionel Messi potentially returning to FC Barcelona, club president Joan Laporta added more fire to that in an interview this week.

“Messi knows that Barca’s doors are open, we will see — I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barca,” Laporta told Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti.

The legendary 35-year-old Messi, now a World Cup champion, moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona’s precarious financial situation left the club unable to negotiate a new contract.

Messi spent 21 years with FC Barcelona, winning various trophies in his tenure, and it looks like a reunion between the Argentinian superstar and the Spanish club have some merit. Messi’s contract with PSG is officially up in the summer, and unless he agrees to the 12-month option to extend for another year, he could be headed back to Spain.

There have already been reports that Messi has spoken with other teams across Europe besides Barcelona, and with the lack of Champions League success he’s had with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, there’s a good chance his days with PSG are numbered.

Joan Laporta called Messi the best soccer player in history: “Messi knows we have him in our heart, part of our club – when I came back the legacy was not good and I had to make decisions but I need to find a way to improve the relationship between Messi and us and we will see.”