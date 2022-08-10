Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga

As Barcelona continues to make a mess of its financial situation, fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to force players out of the club. Frenkie de Jong was subject to some cruel treatment from Barca fans ahead of training on Wednesday. When he arrived at the facilities for team practice, fans were seen shouting obscenities and harassing the Dutch midfielder, who was in his car. Have a look at the footage, via Diario SPORT.

Frenkie de Jong now being abused by Barcelona fans upon entering the club's training facilities, for the crime of wanting his employment contract honoured. Those orchestrated links against him are having the desired impact. Modern football is in the gutter. https://t.co/ZfzfGJFIIr — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 10, 2022

What has de Jong done to warrant this treatment? Absolutely nothing.

Barcelona and its fans are trying to force the 25-year-old out of the club to no fault of his own. De Jong was given a contract by the Barcelona brass and means to play under the deal he agreed upon when he signed. The current Barca board is urging him to reduce his salary so that they’ll be able to register their slew of offseason signings.

As it stands, Barcelona does not currently have the finances to register all their new signings, prompting the team to try to force multiple players, including de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Gerard Pique, and more, to move away. The situation has gotten so out of hand that the club has even threatened legal action against its own players in order to avoid paying them the wages they signed on for.

Frenkie de Jong is steadfast in his desire to remain at Barcelona and play out the remainder of his contract. That’s absolutely his right, and despite de Jong doing literally nothing wrong, he’s now the subject of abuse from fans outside of the training grounds. He’s been linked with moves away to Manchester United and Chelsea, but it’s clear that the Dutch midfielder doesn’t want to leave.

This is nothing short of a sickening display from Barcelona fans, who are blindly defending their club despite the obvious wrongdoings that have occurred. De Jong deserves far better from the fanbase, who seemingly think they’re above the rules that the rest of world football has to follow.