Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has expressed his disappointment over the failed attempt to bring Lionel Messi back to the club, reported by goal.com. The Argentine superstar, who is now a free agent, was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona after leaving PSG. However, no agreement was reached, and Messi is now set to embark on a new chapter in his career with MLS side Inter Miami.

Reflecting on the situation, De Jong, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona from 2019 to 2021, admitted his regret over the missed opportunity. In an interview with De Telegraaf, the Dutch midfielder said, “I think every team would like to have Lionel there because he makes a difference anytime, anywhere. It's a shame he didn't come to Barcelona. I would have liked him there, and his return would have been top-notch. We'll now see who joins and who leaves.”

Barcelona's financial struggles have made it challenging for the club to secure high-profile signings, and they are expected to offload players this summer to generate funds. De Jong himself has been the subject of speculation, particularly with Manchester United linked to his services. However, the 26-year-old midfielder indicated that he plans to stay at Barcelona, stating, “I feel good at Barcelona. If all goes well, I will stay there. You can't say anything 100%, but I believe I will play for Barcelona next season.”

As Barcelona bids farewell to long-serving players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, attention now shifts to potential new additions to the squad. While the pursuit of Lionel Messi has come to an end, there are rumors circulating about other potential signings as the club looks to strengthen its ranks for the upcoming season.

Barcelona's failure to secure Messi's return will undoubtedly be seen as a missed opportunity for the Catalan giants, but they will now focus on building a competitive squad capable of challenging for honors in the post-Messi era.