Spanish midfielder Gavi says he does not intend to leave Barcelona this summer. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea respectively.

According to reports from the Metro, Gavi said, “I want all of you to be calm on my future… I’m very calm. Since I was little, I’ve wanted to stay at Barca, and it’s my dream club, I always say it. Don’t worry. Let everyone be calm.’

Many clubs were put on alert in March as it was reported that the 18-year-old’s long-term contract with Barcelona was not registered with La Liga. Hence, Gavi was available on a free transfer unless the Catalans could register him as a first-team player. La Liga blocked this move due to the club’s salary limit rules and regulations.

Manchester City and Liverpool were actively monitoring the situation regarding Gavi in Barcelona. It is reported that Chelsea is also in the mix to discuss a potential move for the Spaniard in the summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi knows the value of Gavi in the squad. Because Sergio Busquets is set to leave the club and Frenkie de Jong’s future is also unclear, he knows he cannot allow too many midfielders to leave Camp Nou in one window.

Gavi has been a focal point of Barcelona’s resurgence this season. The Catalans regained their La Liga title from Real Madrid. Considering that he’s playing so maturely at such a young age, Barcelona fans would hope to see more of him in the future.