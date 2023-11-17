"Amidst swirling transfer rumors, Ilkay Gündogan's agent vehemently denies talks of a move to Galatasaray, affirming commitment to Barcelona.

Amidst swirling speculations linking German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan to a potential move to Turkish side Galatasaray, his agent, Ilhan Gündogan, has vehemently denied any such intentions. Reports circulating in Turkey claimed a meeting between the player's representatives and Galatasaray directors, sparking a media storm surrounding the Barcelona midfielder.

Ilhan Gündogan, the representative of the FC Barcelona player, refuted the claims published in Turkish media, asserting that discussions or meetings regarding Gündogan's transfer to Galatasaray never occurred. In a statement on Mundo Deportivo, he emphasized, “The news that appeared in the press these days about Ilkay does not reflect the truth. Neither I nor Ilkay can understand how this news came about. Ilkay is very happy in Barcelona and is focused on what he wants to achieve there and on his goals.”

These rumors mark the second media storm involving Gündogan in recent times. Previously, he openly criticized Barcelona after their El Clasico defeat, adding fuel to reports suggesting family adjustment issues following their move from Manchester. Sara Gündogan, Ilkay's partner, intervened publicly to quash these speculations, affirming their contentment in Barcelona and the club's support in adapting to the new surroundings.

Despite the off-field distractions, Gündogan has emerged as a pivotal player in Xavi's squad, making 17 appearances this season. As Barcelona gears up for their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on November 25, Gündogan remains a key piece of the team's puzzle.

The agent's emphatic denial dispels any transfer talks, reiterating Gündogan's commitment to Barcelona following his two-year deal signing in the summer. As the midfielder prepares to return to action, his dedication to the Spanish giants remains unwavering, focused on contributing to the team's success under Xavi's leadership.