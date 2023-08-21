Barcelona's manager, Xavi Hernandez, has heaped praise on Ilkay Gundogan for his instrumental role in the team's victory against Cadiz, reported by goal.com. Xavi referred to the German midfielder as the team's “cornerstone,” highlighting his significant contributions on the field.

During the recent match, Gundogan provided the crucial assist for Pedri's opening goal in the 82nd minute. His perfectly executed chip allowed Pedri to find the net, breaking the deadlock and setting the stage for Barcelona's eventual 2-0 triumph. The win was sealed with Ferran Torres' goal later in the game.

Xavi expressed his admiration for Ilkay Gundogan's performance and even stated that the former Manchester City captain possesses the distinctive “Barcelona DNA.” The manager praised Gundogan's ability to retain possession, make impactful decisions with the ball, and contribute to the team's overall play.

In a post-match interview, Xavi stated, “Gundo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barça DNA. He never loses possession, makes a difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision. We signed Gündogan to make the difference.” He further emphasized the improved interior play and final passes that players like Gundogan, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin, and Oriol Romeu bring to the team.

Barcelona's victory against Cadiz marked an important rebound for the reigning La Liga champions, who had experienced a lackluster start to their campaign, culminating in a goalless draw against Getafe. With this victory, Xavi Hernandez's side aims to regain momentum and build on their success in the upcoming matches, including their upcoming clash with Villarreal on August 27.