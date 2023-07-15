Barcelona will not be approaching Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo this summer. The Portuguese defender is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola as he returns to the Etihad Stadium after a six-month loan at Bayern Munich.

According to the reports from the SPORT, Barcelona’s volatile economic condition has not allowed them to sign Cancelo this summer, even on loan. Barcelona manager Xavi wants to strengthen the right-back position and identified the former Juventus man as the perfect profile. However, he will now consider other options.

Initially, the La Liga champions tried to test the transfer of Cancelo, but it was ruled out immediately due to the high fee. Barcelona also wanted to approach him in the January transfer window, but a loan move has yet to materialise. Instead, he went to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the Catalans will strengthen their squad with two midfielders and two fullbacks this summer. They have already signed Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City. Moreover, they have allowed Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to leave the club. La Liga champions currently have the right-back slot filled with Julián Araujo and Sergiño Dest. Moreover, Sergi Roberto and Jules Koundé fill in as backups.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, favours signing a young fullback. Plenty of alternatives are on the table for the Catalans, and a final decision could be made next week. It will be interesting to see if Cancelo forces the move. However, Manchester City are calm about the situation and won’t give their fullback away cheaply.