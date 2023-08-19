FC Barcelona are close to agreeing a new deal with goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has been the heartbeat of the Barca defense since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are close to an agreement with Ter Stegen about a new deal to stay at the club. The talks between the German representatives and the Catalans are advanced, but the contract isn't signed as yet. Ter Stegen will extend his contract until 2028. Most importantly, the salary structure in the deal will help Barcelona improve its financial condition.

Ter Stegen has reportedly agreed to defer a significant part of his wages, which will give Barcelona a much-needed salary cap. It will enable the La Liga champions to sign new players and open to new registrations. The Catalans and Ter Stegen's agent met last week to negotiate the new deal. The proposed agreement involves extending the player's contract duration, and reducing his salary, all while ensuring the full amount remaining on the German's existing contract is honored. Both parties shared a keen interest in swiftly finalizing this deal, and it appears they have already done so.

Ter Stegen has agreed to postpone a significant portion of his salary for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, opting to receive a larger proportion of his earnings during the later stages of his contract. This decision aligns with Barcelona's anticipated stronger financial standing in the latter years of his agreement.

The German goalkeeper has been immense for the Catalans since signing for the club in 2014. He was signed as a replacement for Claudio Bravo and has gone on to win five La Ligas, three Copa del Reys, and a Champions League title for Barcelona.