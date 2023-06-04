Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski made more room in his trophy cabinet on La Liga matchday 38. In what was inevitable for weeks, Lewandowski officially won the Pichichi Trophy for the 2022-2023 La Liga season. The award is handed out annually to the top goal-scorer in Spain’s top flight.

Lewandowski scored 23 goals over 33 appearances in La Liga play. He had quite a roller-coaster second half of the season, but he did at the least cap off the campaign on a strong note, tallying four goals in his last five appearances of the year.

Lewandowski has finished as the top goal-scorer in his respective league in each of the past six seasons, as noted by ESPNFC's official Twitter account. The Polish international led the Bundesliga in goals in each of his final five seasons at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski wins the Pichichi Trophy with the most goals scored in LaLiga this season (23) 🏆 His sixth-straight season as the top goalscorer in his respective league 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EdhBygVRpl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

Lewandowski upped his play in numerous must-win fixtures for the reigning La Liga champions over the course of the year. For one, he notched a double in Barca’s La Liga title-winning victory over Espanyol last month.

Barcelona manager Xavi has been quite pleased with Lewandowski’s ongoing run with the Catalan side.

“He is having a great season,” Xavi said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s La Liga away fixture against Celta Vigo. “He has changed the dynamics of the group. You have to see how he has adapted to the city, to the team. … He has been a marvel, not only because of the goals, because of his attitude. He has made a difference.

“He's a world top player.”

From Lewandowski’s standpoint, he came away with plenty of positive takeaways from his first season in La Liga.

“I am very happy with what we have achieved this year, for the club, for the teammates, and also for the city and the fans,” Lewandowski told RTVE.

“I wanted to be part of this project and I knew that the team needed time, that you can’t change everything right away. But I see that the future is going to be much better, and I am pleased to be able to be part of the change that Barca is having.”

Barca capped off its La Liga campaign with 88 points.