Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, is facing the challenging task of reshuffling the squad's salary structure to create financial flexibility for the upcoming summer transfer window. The situation is complex, as there is limited room for maneuver, and several contracts threaten to spiral out of control by June, potentially impacting the recruitment of new talent.

Two of the most pressing contract matters are those of Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong, considered top priorities for Barcelona. Deco has initiated discussions with Frenkie de Jong's representatives regarding a contract extension. While the initial plan was to fast-track negotiations before the year-end, progress has been slower than expected, as the Dutch midfielder is in no rush to decide.

De Jong's current contract runs until 2026, and Barcelona is considering a long-term renewal that includes financial adjustments. This presents a complex situation in which Barcelona aims to express its commitment to the player but also expects De Jong to accept some adjustments to his earnings in the next couple of years.

The relationship between De Jong and the club was strained two summers ago when Barcelona attempted to sell him to Manchester United. Although the tensions have eased over time, De Jong remains steadfast in negotiations. Failure to reach an agreement could lead to a period of reflection, but both parties are ultimately destined to find common ground.

In contrast, Robert Lewandowski's situation differs. With an ascending contract, he is set to earn the most in the final year of his current deal. As the project's leader, his physical condition allows him to perform at the highest level for a few more years despite his age. Barcelona will engage in discussions with Lewandowski this summer to make a decision that prevents him from leaving as a free agent.

Lewandowski's contentment at Barcelona and his alignment with the club make a contract extension, possibly for one year, a likely scenario. The final decision, however, will be driven by the player himself, as the lure of Saudi Arabia, with its significant financial resources, looms in the background. Barcelona is navigating these negotiations with the ambition to secure their prized assets for the foreseeable future.