Most of Manchester United's transfer rumors revolved around Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last year. The Dutch midfielder enjoyed a fantastic time working with Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and there were reports that both could be reunited at Old Trafford.

However, the transfer saga continued to take turns throughout. One week, he was not for sale, and the second, Barcelona were open to listen to offers for de Jong. Eventually, the transfer collapsed, and de Jong stayed at Camp Nou, winning La Liga with the Spanish giants.

In December, there were reports that ten Hag would not be against going for de Jong again in the next transfer window. Barcelona manager Xavi said, “He’s (De Jong) our most chaotic player within the order. He has some impressive virtues. He’s a huge player. We have found the ideal position for him. He only needs the final pass to dare more.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, things have changed in one season. Manchester United are back in the Champions League, and ten Hag knows the players he can trust. Moreover, the former Ajax manager has learned to look at alternatives if plan A doesn't work. Hence, Manchester Evening News report that Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United. Although the fee is yet to be agreed upon, the Red Devils are confident they can wrap up the deal soon.

Unlike de Jong, Mount wants to leave Chelsea this summer. Although he dodged the question multiple times during the Barcelona Grand Prix, Chelsea fans wouldn't be happy to see the English midfielder's lack of comforting words. Hence, Manchester United should try to dodge the chance of de Jong transfer this summer. Although they just about got away with it last summer, they should snub him now and bring in the players who want to be at the club for the right reasons.