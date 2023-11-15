Barcelona seeks to offload Raphinha at a revised €70 million price amid his underwhelming impact since joining from Leeds.

Barcelona's quest to offload Raphinha, the Brazilian winger, has intensified, with the club now open to negotiations at a revised asking price of €70 million. Since his substantial move from Leeds United in 2022, Raphinha's impact has fallen short of expectations, prompting Barcelona's eagerness to cash in and ease financial strains.

Previous attempts to sell Raphinha in the transfer windows proved futile, with a staggering €100 million valuation deterring potential suitors like Arsenal and Newcastle earlier this year. Despite Barcelona's adjustment to a more reasonable fee, the winger's reluctance to depart complicates the situation, thwarting the club's hopes for a prompt deal, preferably in January.

Reports from Football Transfers link Raphinha to potential destinations, including Newcastle United, Saudi clubs, and a potential return to Chelsea, which he had spurned previously for Barcelona. However, Manchester United's interest seems distant due to financial constraints and the player's hesitation toward a move to Old Trafford, considering the club's current state.

Arsenal emerges as a sensible destination given their previous interest during his Leeds days and the camaraderie with fellow Brazilian teammates already in their ranks. With a vacancy for a right winger, the Gunners, spearheaded by sporting director Edu's close ties with Barcelona's counterpart Deco, could present an appealing option for Raphinha.

This evolving saga adds intrigue to Barcelona's attempts to reshape their squad. Raphinha's situation and the club's financial imperatives make his potential departure a focal point as the transfer windows loom. The Brazilian's hesitance amidst the revised price tag sets the stage for a complex negotiation between Barcelona and interested parties eyeing his services.