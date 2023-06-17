In a bid to raise funds this summer transfer window , Barcelona is reportedly considering the sale of talented winger Raphinha, who faces stiff competition at the winger position. Despite rumors, the Brazilian player has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the club.

Raphinha's commitment to Barcelona was evident when he stated, “I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes… I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many more.” It seems the winger is determined to remain a part of the club's future plans.

Initially, Raphinha found it challenging to settle in at Barcelona, struggling to make a significant impact during the early months of the season. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed, “My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists, and did not have a direct role in the team.” However, he acknowledged the support of his teammates and the city itself, emphasizing, “Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Raphinha voiced his preference for playing on the right side of the attack, he maintains a positive relationship with manager Xavi Hernandez. The winger affirmed, “We have a coach who perfectly knows the way Barcelona play, someone who knows the club perfectly. Xavi knew what he could do with this group.”

However, should Ousmane Dembele regain full fitness for an entire season, there might be uncertainties surrounding Raphinha's playing time. The possibility of being benched could prompt him to reconsider his position at the club.