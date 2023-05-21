Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has once again shown optimism about seeing football icon Lionel Messi back at Camp Nou. He feels the club couldn’t bid him a proper farewell when he left in 2021. Now, he wants a proper farewell for the World Cup winner and believes the story should have a beautiful ending.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club vice president said: “I’d love for Leo Messi to return here. Of course, it depends on his decision, but we’d love to have Leo back. We hope for Messi here next season”.

Despite the departure of Sergio Busquets and the potential for more selling, Barcelona must still raise more funds to stay within the La Liga limits of registering new players. However, they have just won La Liga, which will help them pursue financial stability at the club.

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has also expressed interest in seeing Messi having a proper farewell at the club. The current Manchester City manager said to ESPN, “I hope one day we can say goodbye to Messi with Barcelona as he deserves. He is the best player in history. I am a student of FC Barcelona and have my own seat on the field. I hope that the day will come when Leo can enjoy his farewell as he deserves. No one expected him to leave like this, and I am convinced that the president is working to see him off in a way he deserves. He made Barcelona much bigger than it was when he came in.”