In a devastating turn of events, Vitor Roque, the young talent destined for Barcelona, has suffered a career-ending injury during a Brazilian Serie A match between Athletico Paranaense and Internacional. The promising footballer's future hangs in the balance following a severe ankle injury sustained during the game.

Roque's misfortune occurred just seven minutes into the match when he fell victim to a robust tackle from Internacional defender Nicolas Hernandez. The tackle left Roque writhing in pain, and he had to be stretchered off the pitch. Early reports indicate that the injury is indeed severe and could potentially sideline the 18-year-old forward for up to three months.

This devastating setback poses a significant concern for Barcelona, who had previously secured Roque's transfer during the summer. The Catalan giants had agreed to a deal worth €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) plus add-ons with Athletico Paranaense for the talented youngster. It remains to be seen whether he will join the Spanish club in the upcoming January transfer window or be forced to delay his arrival until next summer due to his injury.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of a footballer's career and the unpredictable nature of the sport. Roque, who was on the cusp of realizing his dream of playing for Barcelona, now faces an arduous journey of rehabilitation and recovery. His supporters and well-wishers will undoubtedly be hoping for his swift and complete recovery.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, under the management of Xavi Hernandez, will have to reevaluate their plans and strategies in light of this unexpected turn of events. The club's immediate focus will be on navigating their upcoming fixtures, starting with a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, as they come to terms with the untimely blow to Vitor Roque's promising career.