Barcelona‘s star forward, Robert Lewandowski, has left no room for doubt regarding his desire to see Lionel Messi return to the Catalan club, reported by mirror. Following their successful LaLiga campaign, which saw Barcelona reclaim the title, Lewandowski has voiced his opinion to the club’s hierarchy, making it clear that he wants to play alongside Messi at the Nou Camp.

The future of the Argentine maestro remains uncertain after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed, bringing an end to his two-year stint with the French giants. Financial complications in 2021 prevented Messi from staying at Barcelona, leading to an emotional farewell. However, the possibility of a reunion now looms on the horizon, despite Messi having multiple options available to him.

Barcelona’s recent resurgence, fueled by heavy investments in the squad, has seen Lewandowski emerge as a crucial addition to the team. With his own contributions instrumental in their LaLiga triumph, the Polish striker now hopes the Barcelona hierarchy will take the necessary steps to secure Messi’s return.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking to Meczyki, Lewandowski expressed his eagerness to reunite with Messi, stating, “I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona. He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does.” The Barcelona forward further emphasized Messi’s evolution as a player, noting his unique way of thinking and positioning on the pitch, which Lewandowski believes would greatly benefit the team.

Acknowledging Messi’s remarkable partnership with former teammate Xavi, who played alongside the Argentine for a decade during Barcelona’s golden era under Pep Guardiola, Lewandowski humorously deferred to Xavi when asked about how he would utilize Messi’s talents on the pitch.

As the football world eagerly awaits Lionel Messi’s next move, Robert Lewandowski’s unwavering desire to reunite with the Argentine superstar at Barcelona adds another intriguing twist to the ongoing transfer saga.