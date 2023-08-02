Barcelona manager Xavi has informed the media about the club's future transfer plans after the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The French winger will join the Ligue 1 champions after PSG activated his release clause of 50m euro (£43m). He has become the third high-profile in recent years to join the Ligue 1 champions from the Catalans, after Neymar in 2017 and Lionel Messi in 2021.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Xavi said, “We need a pure right back.” This news only relates to the representatives of Joao Cancelo, as he has been linked with a move to Barcelona since the beginning of this window.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich. However, his time in Germany was unsettling, and he couldn't live up to his potential there. Hence, the Bavarians decided against his permanent switch, and he returned to Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no problem with Cancelo as the Portuguese full-back is back in City's pre-season tour. However, the Spaniard hasn't denied that Cancelo could be on the move again this summer. This transfer also holds importance for the fate of Kyle Walker, who could be leaving the Premier League champions due to lack of game time.

Initially, there was no chance of Barcelona being in with a chance to sign Cancelo. Now, It is reported that the La Liga champions would use part of Dembele's transfer budget to fund the deal of the fullback. However, the Catalans are yet to agree personal terms with the Portuguese defender. If he comes to Barcelona, he will reunite with former Manchester City mates, i.e., Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.