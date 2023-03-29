HBO has been on a tear as of late with record-breaking premieres and awards galore. One of its biggest series, Barry, is gearing up for its fourth and final season. The series premiered on HBO back in March of 2018 and has gone on for four seasons. In total, the first three seasons have garnered 44 total nominations at the Emmys and nine wins including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill Hader for his performances in both of the first two seasons. Now the series has begun promoting its upcoming fourth season with a new trailer dropping earlier today.

When does Barry Season 4 come out?

The first two episodes will premiere on HBO on April 16.

What’s Barry Season 4 about?

Plot details for Barry Season 4 have been kept to a minimum, but the official logline reads: “Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.”

Who’s in Barry Season 4?

Of course, Bill Hader returns as the titular character. Other returning supporting cast members include Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), Cristobal (Michael Irby), Tom Posorro (Fred Melamed), Leo (Andrew Leeds), Lindsay (Jessy Hodges), and a new guest star, Lon Oneil (Patrick Fischler).

What goes down in the trailer?

The 80-second trailer picks up with Barry (Hader) sitting alone in a prison cafeteria, apologizing and promising that he’s a good person. We don’t see who he’s speaking to, but we hear the voice of Gene Cousineau reminding him that he’s “irredeemable” numerous times. There’s then a montage of vignettes of all of the supporting characters with a little bit more focus going on the relationship between Cristobal and Noho Hank as the former promises that this is their chance.

There are still a few weeks before the Barry Season 4 premiere, but you can check out the official trailer below!

