Bastion, Torbjorn, Junkertown returning to Overwatch 2 soon

Bastion is finally coming back to Overwatch 2, alongside Torbjorn returning to the competitive pool, and Junkertown returning to the map pool. Keep reading to learn more about their return.

Bastion, Torbjorn, and Junkertown’s return were announced in a tweet by Jon Spector, the Overwatch Commercial Leader, and VP at Blizzard. In it, he says that they were in Junkertown, and would rejoin Overwatch on October 25, 2022. This was after they disabled Bastion and Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 because of some bugs. For those who are not familiar with the news, Bastion’s ultimate, Configuration: Artillery, had a game-breaking bug. The bug allowed players to shoot the ultimate more than three times. This led to an 8-second period where Bastion could fire their ultimate infinitely. Of course, this is not normal, so they removed Bastion from the hero pool in both competitive and quick play.

Torbjorn, on the other hand, had a more minor problem. Torbjorn’s Overload skill gives him armor, attack speed, movement speed, and reload speed. Players discovered that it was possible to extend Overload’s duration, effectively doubling it. This gave Torbjorn users an unfair advantage in games. Because of this they also disabled Torbjorn, but only for competitive lobbies. He is still playable in quickplay matches.

Other than these two heroes, Junkertown will also return to the map pool on October 25. This is after Overwatch 2 disabled Junkertown because of a small bug. According to a post on the official Blizzard forums, Junkertown was causing “graphic performance issues” due to a bug. As such, they decided to disable Junkertown after figuring out what was causing the bug.

On a funny note, players online noticed that Bastion has been gone from the game (as of the time of writing this article) for ten days. Once Bastion comes back on the 25th, the count goes up to 15. That means Bastion was not in Overwatch 2 longer than he was, as he disappeared from the champion pool only 6 days after the game’s launch.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter. It is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more Overwatch 2 related news, click here.