After seven years of development, BattleBit Remastered announced that it will finally be entering Early Access after its upcoming final playtest.

BattleBit Final Playtest: June 9 to 11, 2023

The developers behind BattleBit Remastered announced that the game will be coming to Early Access on June 2023. This is after they spent seven years working on the game, and working through five different remakes of the game. To celebrate the release of Early Access, the game will also be holding its Final Playtest from June 9, 2023, at 9:00 PM PDT until June 11, 2023, at 9:00 PM PDT. This will be the last time the game will be open for everyone to try, as once it comes out in Early Access, players will have to buy the game.

Additionally, to prepare for this grand event, the team will no longer be hosting its weekly playtests. The team announced that they will be sharing more news about the upcoming release, so stay tuned for that.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming BattleBit Final Playtest and Early Access release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.