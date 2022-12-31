By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

BattleBit Remastered recently released the date and time for their Stress Playtest of the game. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait for long.

BattleBit Remastered’s developers announced that they will be holding a Stress Playtest for the game. For those not familiar with the term, online games usually do stress tests to see if their servers can handle a huge amount of players playing at the same time. For this game, the Stress playtest will happen on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM PST. While this might not seem like a lot of time, this is actually the norm for this game. Instead of the usual approach of holding long periods of playtesting, they instead prefer short bursts, which lets them improve the game and fix any issues in between tests. The game is available on PC via Steam. You also signup for the playtest here.

It’s important to note, however, that this isn’t the only test they will be doing during the first week of January. They will also hold short tests leading up to the stress test.

January 3, 2023 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM PST

January 4, 2023 Test 1: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM PST Test 2: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST

January 5 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM PST



These 3-hour playtests are definitely not short, and you will be able to get quite a few games in.

For those not familiar with the game, let me give you a quick rundown. BattleBit Remastered is a first-person shooter in the vein of the Battlefield series. Players take part in 32 vs 32, 64 vs 64, or even 127 vs 127 battles. These battles happen over a large map, with Capture Points as the main game mode. Players fight over various objectives and must also hold them against the enemy. Respawns take up tickets, which are available to each team in a finite amount. Once those tickets run out, the game is over. Of course, the team with the remaining tickets wins the match. It’s a very fast-paced first-person shooter, however, it is one you will definitely want to play. If you want to learn about our first impressions of the game, then stay tuned.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming date and time for the stress playtest of BattleBit Remastered. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.