In a shocking turn of events, German football giants Bayern Munich, recently joined by Harry Kane, faced a stunning elimination from the DFB-Pokal at the hands of third-tier Saarbrucken, reported by GOAL. The unexpected defeat sent ripples through the football world, leaving fans and pundits alike in disbelief.

Bayern Munich started the second-round tie strongly, taking an early lead courtesy of a goal from seasoned veteran Thomas Muller. However, Saarbrucken refused to be intimidated by their illustrious opponents. Just before halftime, they managed to draw level, setting the stage for an intense battle in the second half.

Throughout the match, Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, pressed forward relentlessly, aiming to secure a victory. Despite their efforts, Saarbrucken held their ground, displaying resilience and determination.

As the game entered stoppage time, the unexpected occurred. In a moment of sheer brilliance, 34-year-old Saarbrucken star Marcel Gaus seized the opportunity. Gaus, displaying remarkable composure, connected with Tim Civeja's low cross and unleashed a powerful shot into the net. The stadium erupted in jubilation as Saarbrucken secured a dramatic last-minute winner.

The crucial goal highlighted the unpredictability of football. Gaus' unexpected heroics left Bayern Munich stunned, marking an unforgettable night for Saarbrucken and their supporters.

What's next for Bayern Munich?

Saarbrucken's triumph propels them into the third round of the competition, where they will carry the momentum from this historic victory. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will regroup and refocus, aiming to bounce back swiftly from this setback. Their attention now shifts to the highly anticipated Bundesliga Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund, where they will seek redemption and reaffirm their dominance in German football.