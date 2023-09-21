Harry Kane, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, has acknowledged the significant pressure that comes with his high-profile transfer to the German club, reported by GOAL. However, the 30-year-old striker remains more focused on personal growth and development.

Kane's move to Bayern Munich in the summer involved a hefty price tag, initially set at £86.4 million (€100 million/$106.6 million), with potential add-ons taking the total cost close to £100 million. Despite the expectations that come with such a price tag, Kane has had a positive start at the Bundesliga club, scoring five goals in six matches.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In their recent Champions League match, Bayern Munich secured a 4-3 victory over Manchester United, a club that had expressed interest in signing Kane earlier in the summer transfer window. Kane, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the match, expressed excitement about playing for Bayern and getting to know his new teammates better.

Regarding the pressure associated with his transfer, Kane said, “Whenever there's a big price tag, there's a big expectation, and you want to repay the club that has put faith in you.”

However, Kane also emphasized that he is more focused on his personal performance and development than worrying about other teams. He noted that Manchester United is currently facing challenges due to injuries and that he is primarily focused on his own progress.

Bayern Munich aims to establish itself as a dominant force in the Champions League once again. While their victory over Manchester United was a positive start, Kane acknowledged that there is room for improvement, especially if they want to compete with top teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Bayern Munich and Harry Kane will be back in action in the Bundesliga when they face VFL Bochum on Saturday as they continue their quest for success in domestic and international competitions.