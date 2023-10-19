Bayern Munich is actively exploring an emergency signing, considering former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they grapple with a mounting injury crisis in their defensive ranks. With Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt sidelined due to injuries, Bayern is keen to bolster its defensive options to ensure a smooth season.

Upamecano's hamstring and De Ligt's ongoing knee problem have left Bayern Munich's central defense vulnerable. Additionally, an injury to 18-year-old Tarek Buchmann means that Kim Min-jae is currently the only available senior center-back.

Bayern had initially considered a return for Jerome Boateng, but the move didn't materialize. Now, Sky Germany reports that Sokratis, who has been without a club since he departed from Olympiacos in the summer, is on Bayern's radar as they navigate the limitations of the transfer market until January, focusing on free agents.

Sokratis, 35, has shown a keen interest in joining Bayern, having already turned down an approach from La Liga side Real Betis while awaiting a potential offer from the Bavarian giants.

The situation is being closely monitored as Bayern Munich's medical team assesses the severity of their injury crisis. While Upamecano could be sidelined for up to six weeks, De Ligt is expected to return sooner, having resumed training.

The potential reunion with Sokratis has added significance as Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has prior experience working with the Greek center-back during their time at Borussia Dortmund. Sokratis spent five years at Dortmund before joining Arsenal under Unai Emery.

Sokratis, who has received multiple proposals from clubs across Europe since July, appears to have strategically waited for an opportunity with a top club facing an injury crisis, which has now unfolded at Bayern Munich.

During his tenure at Arsenal, Sokratis demonstrated his defensive capabilities. While departed from the club in January 2021, he remains a viable short-term solution to address Bayern Munich's current challenges.