Bayern Munich is reportedly in discussions to reacquire the services of veteran defender Jerome Boateng on a free transfer as they seek to bolster their defensive ranks. The German giants need defensive cover, with injury setbacks affecting their defensive options, particularly Matthijs de Ligt.

Florian Plettenberg, a reliable source for transfer news, has revealed that Bayern views the 35-year-old Boateng as the perfect candidate to provide the much-needed depth in defense. The Bundesliga champions are already in advanced talks with the experienced defender and are scheduled to conduct further negotiations on Sunday.

Boateng, who spent a decade at Bayern Munich, is no stranger to the club's success, having clinched nine Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals, and two Champions League trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena. He made over 360 appearances for the Bavarian outfit before departing for Lyon on a free transfer in 2021. Boateng has been without a club since leaving the French club last summer, making him an attractive option for Bayern on a free transfer.

Both the club's leadership and Boateng are enthusiastic about the prospect of a reunion. The ex-Germany international is eager to return to familiar surroundings, while Bayern Munich is keen to tap into his experience and defensive prowess.

As discussions progress, Bayern Munich's immediate focus will shift to their upcoming Champions League clash against Copenhagen. The potential return of Boateng could provide much-needed stability to their backline as they aim for success on both domestic and European fronts. The Bayern faithful will watch closely to see if Boateng's return materializes, bringing back a beloved figure who played a pivotal role in the club's past glories.