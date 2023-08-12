RB Leipzig destroyed Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup so bad that manager Thomas Tuchel had to apologize to Harry Kane post match.

Kane was making his debut for the German club in the contest after leaving the Tottenham Hostspur, and there were high hopes that it would be a momentous occasion for them as they look to get things started with a bang.

In contrary, however, Bayern Munich appeared to still be in offseason mode. They allowed Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo to score a brace in the first half, with the first one coming as early as the third minute. Olmo then completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 68th-minute mark to secure their 3-0 victory against the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Kane, who officially signed with the team on Saturday, came in as a second-half substitute but didn't make much of an impact as he adjusts to his new team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Obviously Tuchel was really embarrassed by their performance. They clearly wanted to get the win to show Kane that he made the right decision in joining the club, but instead, they ended up getting demolished. That's clearly something a team don't want a superstar to experience, especially in their first game for their new team.

“I'm just sorry for Harry Kane, he probably thinks we haven't trained for four weeks,” Tuchel said after the loss, per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. “Our performance today had nothing to do with what we set out to do. It's a very bitter evening, I'm sorry.”

While it's definitely not an ideal start for Harry Kane's Bayern Munich career–especially after failing to win anything significant with Tottenham despite his incredible goal-scoring–he likely won't panic or make a big deal out of it. After all, Bayern have been the undisputed best Bundesliga team for a decade now, and they should be able to get it going again real soon.

With Kane and his scoring in the fold, Bayern Munich are also well-poised to dominate once again. Perhaps a Champions League title is also on the horizon for the Bavarians if everything works out for them.