Bayern Munich board is set to meet Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the potential deal of Harry Kane. The Bavarians want to add attacking reinforcements after putting Sadio Mane on the transfer list.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the meeting between Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Levy will occur on Friday. The Bundesliga champions are prepared to improve their bid. Their most recent offer of €80m + add-ons was rejected two weeks ago. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will only be in the conversation if talks with Bayern Munich collapse.

The Bavarians have a problematic 2022/23 campaign. Despite winning the Bundesliga from the skin of their teeth, they endured devastating defeats against Manchester City in the Champions League. They want to put things on the right track by adding critical reinforcements to the squad.

After signing Kim Min-jae from Napoli, the Bundesliga champions have prioritized attacking reinforcements. Last season, they struggled to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski, who went to FC Barcelona and won La Liga. Despite the signing of Sadio Mane, Bayern Munich could never find a stable position for the winger.

The Bavarians have put three attacking players on sale, including the Senegal captain. Alongside Mane, they have put Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane on the transfer list. With Mane set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, Bayern Munich prioritized Kane. Two bids have been rejected for the Tottenham Hotspur captain so far but will now return with an improved third bid. PSG is an unlikely option for Kane as he hasn't agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants.