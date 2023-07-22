It seems like Bayern Munich aren't backing off in their Harry Kane pursuit. The Bavarians have rejected two offers for the current Tottenham Hotspur captain, but they are prepared to return with a third and highly improved bid. Daniel Levy insists on keeping Kane beyond this summer.

According to the reports from the Times, Levy is sticking by his word. He will not let Kane leave North London until his valuation of £100 million ($128m) is met by Bayern Munich or any other club. The England captain has officially entered the last year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur, and his club want to convince him of a contract extension. However, Kane has refused any ideas of extending his contract and is prepared to walk away for free next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is also concerned about this saga and wants to put it to an end as soon as possible. He told reporters, “I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, and I don’t think it is good for the club because, as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.”

Bayern Munich are looking for a new striker as they failed to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski last season. Despite barely defending their Bundesliga crown, they were convincingly defeated by Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals. There is a chance that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) could come into the mix as they have put Kylian Mbappe on sale.