Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has insisted that he doesn’t want to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. However, the Ligue 1 champions are adamant about bringing the striker to France this summer.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, PSG have increased their attempts to snatch Kane away from Bayern Munich this summer. PSG’s chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, met Daniel Levy last week to discuss the potential deal.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain, who only finished behind Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race, has traveled to Australia for the club’s pre-season tour. However, the uncertainty around his future is not going anywhere.

There are reports that PSG wanted a player-plus-cash deal for Kane. The Ligue 1 champions were willing to offer Xavi Simmons as part of the swap deal. However, the English striker is unwilling to move to the French capital. He is considering a move to Bayern Munich, who have already seen two bids rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. Levy is reportedly holding out a £100m price for his captain.

Bayern Munich’s most recent bid was worth £70m, but Spurs want more. The North London club has placed a more considerable evaluation on their captain, which has put Manchester United and Chelsea out of the frame regarding his signature. Bayern’s hierarchy is confident about striking a deal with Kane. However, it will depend if they can convince the English striker to move to Germany.

If Kane stays at Tottenham Hotspur and declines PSG and Bayern Munich's interest, he will only have one year left on his contract. It will eventually bring Manchester United back into the picture, who are also looking for a striker in this window.