Harry Kane is setting his sights on the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, and he believes that his move to Bayern Munich and the prospect of winning trophies with the German champions will enhance his chances, reported by goal.com. With Lionel Messi widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or in 2023, Kane sees his transfer to Bayern as an opportunity to compete for the individual accolade by achieving team success.

Kane's high-profile move to Bayern came with a hefty price tag of £100 million ($127 million), but he sees the move as a chance to push his limits and achieve both personal and collective goals. The English striker emphasized the importance of winning league titles, the Champions League, and major international tournaments like the European Championship to be considered for the Ballon d'Or.

Acknowledging the challenge of meeting Bayern's high standards, Kane is confident in his ability to perform under pressure and contribute to the team's success. He recognizes that success at a club like Bayern comes with increased scrutiny, but he remains undeterred and is determined to showcase his capabilities on the pitch.

Kane's debut with Bayern Munich got off to a tough start with a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. However, he remains optimistic and focused on the bigger picture, which includes guiding Bayern to victories on both domestic and continental fronts. As he prepares for his full Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen, Kane's performance and his impact on the team's campaign will be closely monitored.

With Bayern Munich being a perennial contender for major honors, Harry Kane's move to the club presents a new chapter in his career, one that could elevate him to new heights and potentially bring him closer to his dream of winning the coveted Ballon d'Or award.