It's confirmed. Harry Kane is loving life in Germany.

The Bayern Munich talisman made the move to the club in the summer after spending most of his career at Tottenham and he's hit the ground running in a hurry. After Saturday's mind-boggling goal in an 8-0 thrashing of newly promoted Darmstadt 98, he's now netted 14 times and provided seven assists in just 13 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Just take a look at this finish, where Kane caught the keeper out and belted a strike from the halfway mark of the pitch. Absolutely world-class:

Craziest football goal I’ve seen in years. From the middle of the pitch, Harry Kane for you. pic.twitter.com/6b8NrEEt97 — Complaxes (@Complaxes) October 28, 2023

Big David Beckham vibes there. Scoring that type of goal is extremely difficult, no matter what level. The precision needs to be absolutely perfect. In fact, Kane actually bagged a hat-trick in this clash, also supplying an assist.

There's no question that some fans and pundits questioned Kane's move to go play in another league and score goals at the rate he did for Spurs, but it's been a very smooth transition. He's fit perfectly into Thomas Tuchel's system and clearly looks to be the focal point of the Bayern attack.

Harry Kane produced the goods in the Champions League mid-week as well in a 3-1 victory over Galatasaray, scoring in the 73rd minute before setting up youngster Jamal Musiala just six minutes later.

It's safe to say the Englishman was the perfect signing for the Bavarians. After the failed Sadio Mane experiment, it appears Kane is a clear replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is thriving in his own right at Barcelona.