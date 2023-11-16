In a narrative that mirrors his goal-scoring abilities, Harry Kane is gearing up for a substantial €250,000 goal bonus at Bayern Munich

In a narrative that mirrors his remarkable goal-scoring abilities, Harry Kane is gearing up for a substantial €250,000 goal bonus at Bayern Munich, marking another extraordinary chapter in his career, reported by GOAL. The English striker, having bid farewell to Tottenham and embraced a €100 million (£87m/$109m) move to the Allianz Arena, has seamlessly transitioned to German football.

Kane's impact at Bayern has been nothing short of extraordinary, notching up an impressive 21 goals and contributing seven assists in just 16 appearances. Among these, three memorable hat-tricks and a remarkable long-range goal against Darmstadt have showcased Kane's scoring prowess on the Bundesliga stage. Now, the football world eagerly anticipates another milestone – a significant financial boost for the prolific forward.

Reports from BILD reveal the existence of a “scorer-points” clause in Kane's lucrative €480,000-a-week contract. This clause could see him pocket a €250,000 bonus upon reaching the 40-goal mark in all competitions. Currently standing 19 goals away from this target, Kane appears poised to secure this bonus, provided his fitness remains favorable. Kane might not say no to such bonuses as he already payed over a million for his hotel room in Germany.

As the all-time leading scorer for both England and Tottenham, Kane's journey in Germany has been nothing short of historic. Beyond contributing to Bayern Munich's success, he is on the brink of adding another accolade to his illustrious career – a testament to his goal-scoring prowess and indomitable spirit. The football world watches in anticipation as Harry Kane continues to etch his name in the annals of the sport.