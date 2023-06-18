Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has blasted FC Barcelona for ‘flirting' with Joshua Kimmich and trying to negotiate a deal with them. The Catalans signed Robert Lewandowski from the Bundesliga giants last summer and are now looking to negotiate a move for the World Cup winner.

Lewandowski has already expressed that he would love to reunite with Kimmich at the Camp Nou. However, these talks haven't gone well with the Bayern Munich president and he has hit out at the speculation.

“First of all, Xavi was an excellent player, and I have big respect for Barcelona,” he said. “But I don’t understand why they’re openly and offensively ‘flirting’ with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us.

“Joshua is a leader, has won many titles with us, and will also continue to win titles with us in the future. He’s firmly in our plans for the future and one of the players to build the team around.”

Barcelona have confirmed the departure of Sergio Busquets this summer. Moreover, there are talks of Frenkie de Jong reuniting with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Hence, the Catalans need to make a decision on their reinforcements. Alongside Kimmich, Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Ilkay Gundogan and Martin Zubimendi.

Barcelona have reportedly offered a three-year deal to Gundogan this summer, which is more than the one offered by Manchester City. Hence, there is a huge chance that the Catalans will welcome the Germany International as their first addition for this summer.