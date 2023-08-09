It definitely looks like Bayern Munich aren't letting the Harry Kane transfer speculation slip away from their hands. The current Tottenham Hotspur captain has been linked with the Bundesliga champions since the start of this transfer window.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, Bayern Munich have finalized a new and improved bid for Kane. The rumors suggest that the Bavarians have finalized an offer of €110m (£94.6m), including add-ons for the England captain. This development has come after Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Bayern Munich's first two bids of £75m and £80m, respectively. Tottenham Hotspur CEO Daniel Levy wants a three-figure offer for his captain. However, this improved bid could tempt him to sell Kane to the Bundesliga champions.

Harry Kane was initially linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. However, a limited budget plus the pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund has eliminated any chances of the Red Devils getting the English striker. It remains to be seen if United return with a bid for Kane considering Hojlund won't be available in the first few Premier League weeks due to injury.

If we talk about Bayern Munich, they have struggled to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski last season. They bought Sadio Mane from Liverpool, but the Senegal captain failed to adjust his life in Germany and eventually left for Al Nassr earlier this week. Moreover, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are also on the transfer list of the Bavarians.

Alongside Kane's pursuit, Bayern Munich are also in the running for a right-back. However, they await the decision of Kyle Walker after not making a permanent switch of Joao Cancelo.