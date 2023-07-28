Stars of top-flight European football continue to flock to the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo may have been the most high-profile signing the Saudi Pro League has attracted, but CR7's move to Al-Nassr was only the beginning. Enter Sadio Mane, the high-octane scoring winger who didn't exactly light the world on fire during a disappointing year at Bayern Munich.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern has accepted Al-Nassr's verbal proposal for the 31-year old winger after talks between the two parties progressed well in recent days. Romano said that the parties will only need to confirm the paperwork and that Mane would have to pass his medical before he finalizes his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday 🟡🔵🇸🇦 Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done. Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/w0eZqFQxgD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Football clubs in Saudi have not been shy about spending whatever it takes to attract some of the best talents in European football to ply their trade in West Asia. Just recently, Al-Hilal made a bonkers offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, only for the 24-year old Frenchman to reject their offer. Al-Nassr's deal with Sadio Mane is just a continued display of financial might from the Saudi Arabia contingent.

Mane will be joining the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles as players with considerable European football experience to bolster the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad. The former trophy-winning Liverpool winger will also be joining his former teammates Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson in the Saudi Pro League once the ink runs dry on the contract between Al-Nassr and Bayern Munich.