Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has dropped a huge accusation about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudia's outfit Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend arrived in the Middle East in January. The Knights of Najd were leading the race for the league title, but with Ronaldo's addition, they finished five points behind the eventual champions Al-Ittihad.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Ighalo has slammed Ronaldo by saying that he didn't move to Al Nassr for any other reason except “money”. He told OmaSportsTV, “When you are young, yes, you play for passion. Back then, you don't care about money. But at my age, I am in the final stretch of my career, I don't know if it will be 1, 2 years or when God will tell it to stop,”

“I know it won't be more than 3 years. I've played for passion all my life, and now it's for money. I'm not one of those players who come and say: ‘I play for passion'. Brother, it's money. At the end of the day, it's money.

“Is Ronaldo still playing [at Al Nassr] out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life, yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It's for money, bro.”

After his move to Saudia Arabia, Ronaldo has been defending the stature of the Saudi Pro League. The former Manchester United man said that his time in Europe is over, and it is time for the football world to take note of other countries where football isn't watched as much. Ever since Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League has seen the arrival of many football superstars, such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Firmino, etc.

The Saudi Pro League also made an offer to sign Lionel Messi, but the Argentine legend refused the offer and signed for Inter Miami instead. Hence, the football world is likely not going to see the legendary duo of Ronaldo and Messi on the same team.