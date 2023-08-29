In a surprising turn of events, Bayern Munich has made an enquiry to Chelsea regarding the availability of Conor Gallagher, according to sources at talkSPORT. The German giants, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, have expressed interest in the promising English midfielder, who has recently been a regular starter for Chelsea.

While it remains uncertain whether Chelsea will entertain offers for Gallagher before the transfer window closes, Tuchel's familiarity with the 23-year-old from his time at Chelsea adds an intriguing dimension to the potential deal. Despite the recent signings of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu, Gallagher has impressed and featured in all three of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season.

Chelsea's surplus of midfield talent could prompt them to offload Gallagher before the Friday transfer deadline, as they seek to balance their books after an active summer of spending. Additionally, Bayern Munich has reportedly held provisional talks with Chelsea regarding the potential transfer of defender Trevoh Chalobah. Although Chalobah still has five years remaining on his contract, the 24-year-old is open to a move to Bavaria.

Tuchel, eager to add more Premier League experience to his revamped Bayern squad, sees the acquisitions of Gallagher and Chalobah as valuable additions. With the recent arrival of Harry Kane, who has already made an impressive impact with three goals in his first two league games, Bayern Munich aims to mount a serious challenge in the Champions League.

The allure of playing alongside Kane in Germany could make a potential move for Gallagher and Chalobah even more enticing, as both players seek ample game time ahead of the upcoming European Championships in Germany next summer.

As the transfer window draws to a close, all eyes will be on Chelsea and Bayern Munich to see if a deal can be reached. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for the future careers of Conor Gallagher and Chalobah, as well as the ambitions of their respective clubs.