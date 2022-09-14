Thomas Muller robbed for over $500,000 in valuables during Barcelona UCL clash

Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in Champions League action on Tuesday, spoiling Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena. But during the match, the home of Thomas Muller was robbed of over $500,000 in valuables and cash.

To make matters worse, Tuesday was his birthday as he turned 33. Thomas Muller clearly felt a roller coaster of emotions after a big UCL win and then finding out someone broke into his house and stole countless items. Police in Munich have yet to locate the burglars.

Muller didn’t give any post-match interviews following the game and immediately left the stadium. It now makes sense why. Police released a statement on the matter, via Marca:

“Yesterday evening at around 22:00, the police were notified of a burglary at a single-family house in the municipality of Otterfing via an alarm center and several patrols were sent to the property to check it out,” the police said.

“While only a few minutes later the first patrol car from the Holzkirchen police station arrived at the residential building, at least two unknown perpetrators fled through the garden into an adjacent field and escaped in the dark.”

This seems to be a regular occurrence nowadays. Aside from Thomas Muller, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was recently tied up and robbed before he left Barcelona for Chelsea. Lewandowski also recently had a pricey watch stolen right out of his car at the Barca training grounds. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured.

A very brutal situation for Muller.