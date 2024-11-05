ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bayern Munich looks for a much-needed UCL play as they face Benfica. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Bayern Munich-Benfica prediction and pick.

Bayern Munich comes into the game sitting at 1-0-2 in UCL play. They opened up with a dominating win over Dinamo Zagreb. They would win that game 9-2, but it has been a struggle since. They first lost 1-0 to Arsenal and then would fall to Barcelona 4-1. Meanwhile, Benfica is 2-0-1 in UCL play. They opened up with a 2-1 win over Crevena Zvezda and then had a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Last time out, they would fall 3-1 to Feyenoord.

Here are the Bayern Munich-Benfica Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Bayern Munich-Benfica Odds

Bayern Munich: -360

Benfica: +900

Draw: +500

Over 3.5 goals: -128

Under 3.5 goals: +106

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount +

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bayern Munich United Will Win

Bayern Munich has also scored well this year. They have scored 50 goals over 14 fixtures this year, averaging 3.57 goals per game. Bayern Munich has scored in 13 of 14 fixtures this year. They have scored ten times in UCL play, and have scored in the first half of 12 of 14 fixtures this year, averaging 1.79 goals in the first half this year.

Harry Kane has led the way. He has scored 11 times on an expected 7.1 goals in Bundesliga play. Further, he has six assists in domestic league play. He has five goals in UCL play. Michael Olise has also scored well. He has scored five times with two assists in Bundesliga play. Olise has scored twice in UCL play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored four times in Bundesliga play. Musiala has two assists so far in UCL play. He has missed time due to an injury but should be playing again in this one, but could come off the bench.

Bayern Munich has been solid on defense, giving up 14 goals in 14 fixtures this year. They have also been great at denying opportunities. In UCL play, there have been some struggles. They have allowed seven goals in three games so far in UCL play.

Why Benfica Will Win

Benfica has scored well this year as well. They have scored 36 goals in 14 fixtures this year, good for 2.57 goals per game this year. Benfica has scored in 13 of 14 fixtures this year. Further, they have scored 15 goals in the first half this year, scoring in nine of 14 first halves. In UCL play, they have scored 2.33 goals per game in the three games.

Kerem Akturkoglu has led the way for Benfica this year. He has five goals and three assists this year for Benfica in domestic league play but has played in just five fixtures. He has played in all three UCL fixtures and scored three times. His fellow Turkish teammate has also been solid in UCL play. Orkun Kokcu has scored twice on an expected .9 goals in UCL play. One of those goals was on a penalty kick. In league play, he has two goals and three assists this year. Finally, Vangelis Pavlidis has been solid in domestic league play, with three goals and an assist. He does not have a goal on an expected 1.3 currently in UCL play.

Benfica has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just ten goals over 14 fixtures on the year. Four of them have come in the three UCL games though. Anatolii Trubin has been in goal for Benfica in UCL play. He has not played great, allowing four goals on nine shots on target. Further, he has an expected goals-against total of just 2.2 so far in UCL play. This is much worse than his domestic league play, in which he has allowed six goals on an expected 6.9 this year.

Final Bayern Munich-Benfica Prediction & Pick

Bayern Munich has lost twice all year long, with both losses coming in UCL play. Still, they were facing two of the best teams in the UCL, with losses to Barcelona and Aston Villa. Benfica also gas just two losses this year, with one to Feyenoord in UCL play, and one in the first game of the domestic league to FC Famalicao. Still, in UCL play, they have both seen plenty of goals in their games. Both teams have seen the over 3.5 hits in two of their three games. Further, over 3.5 goals hit in 71 percent of Bayern Munich games this year. Expect more of the same in this one, and take the over.

Final Bayern Munich-Benfica Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-128)