In a surprising turn of events, FC Bayern Munich is considering the departure of Lucas Hernández, with PSG emerging as the frontrunners to secure the French defender's services, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations between the two clubs have reached an advanced stage, and it is believed to be only a matter of time before the deal is finalized.

Hernández's potential move to PSG comes as Bayern Munich prepares to trigger the release clause for South Korean defender Kim Min-jae. The German giants have already reached a total verbal agreement with Kim on personal terms, solidifying his future with the club for the next five years.

Sources close to Bayern have confirmed that Kim has accepted the contract proposal, indicating his eagerness to join the Bundesliga powerhouse. The agreement is set to be valid until 2028, showcasing Bayern's long-term commitment to the talented center-back.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Kim's arrival strengthens Bayern's defensive options, it raises questions about the future of Lucas Hernández. The French international, who joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in 2019, has been an important figure in the team's success in recent seasons. However, with PSG showing strong interest in the defender, Bayern Munich is open to the possibility of his departure.

If the negotiations with PSG reach a successful conclusion, Hernández would join a star-studded squad in Paris, bolstering their defensive ranks. The move would provide the Frenchman with a fresh challenge and the opportunity to continue his career at one of Europe's top clubs.

As both deals progress, Bayern Munich and PSG are expected to finalize the transfers in the near future. The potential departure of Lucas Hernández and the imminent arrival of Kim Min-jae highlight Bayern's determination to strengthen their squad while also making strategic decisions to ensure the team's continued success in domestic and European competitions.