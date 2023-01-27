Baylor Bears combo guard Keyonte George is a projected top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that NBA executives see him as a future starter.

Coming out of high school as the top-ranked shooting guard in the country, the Texas native is averaging a cool 16.9 points per game this season. At 19-years-old, George has the highest mark on the team and the sixth-highest scoring average in the Big 12 Conference. On the flip side, George is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field as his decision-making and shot selection has led to a percentage that undermines his enormous talent.

Nonetheless, it’s his confidence and scoring mentality that’s led to him being compared to 2017 Sixth Man of the Year, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

“I think he’s more of a scorer than he is a shooter, but he’s a solid shooter,” an NBA executive tells HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“He’s like Cam Thomas in that regard, but he’s a better defender. He can get to his spots. I think he can be a good sixth man in the NBA. At first, he reminded me of Eric Gordon a little bit, and maybe he can play that kind of a role in the league.”

Gordon, the seventh overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, has started in 643 games (playoffs included) out of 846 in his 15-year career. With a career scoring average of 16.2 points per game and no All-Star selections, Gordon isn’t projected to be in the Hall of Fame.

Yet, Gordon is still highly respected. He’s even averaging 29.9 minutes per game at 34-years-old for a team in rebuild mode.

It may not be a sexy name, but if that’s the NBA draft comp for George, then that’s more than fair.