The Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Houston Rockets an astounding four second-round picks for Eric Gordon, Marc Stein reported on Substack on Saturday.

The Bucks are looking to upgrade their bench, and offered four picks to the Rockets for Gordon’s services the rest of the season. The Bucks have eight second-round picks to offer in trades over the next seven years, per Stein.

They are trying to land the 34-year-old sharpshooter without losing a roster player themselves, and Milwaukee is determined to add more depth and scoring off their bench, hence their pursuit of Gordon.

Milwaukee is no stranger to trading draft picks; in 2019, the team second an identical four second-rounders to the New Orleans Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic. The challenge for the Bucks is that they already owe three future first-round picks to other teams from previous trades, and don’t want to get the cupboards too bare as they remain in win-now mode.

Eric Gordon has averaged 12.2 points over 39 games for the Rockets this season, and the team is expected to explore the trade market for the veteran guard ahead of the NBA’s Trade Deadline.

Gordon has one more season left on his contract after this campaign, but his $20.9 million deal is non-guaranteed unless the Rockets win the 2023 NBA Finals. At 10-35, with 12 straight losses under their belt and and four games separating them from the next-worst team in the NBA’s Western Conference, it’s safe to say the deal will certainly be non-guaranteed.

Gordon seems to be a lock to be traded by the Feb. 9 deadline, and it will be interesting to see if it is the Milwaukee Bucks who end up earning his services as they look to make another deep playoff run.