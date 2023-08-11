With the success of the USFL and players inking NFL deals, more football leagues are popping up. The International Football Alliance (IFA) is a new spring popup league that features three teams in the United States and another three in Mexico. Now, the IFA has hired former Baylor football head coach Art Briles to coach the Dallas Pioneros team, per the league's announcement.

‘IT'S OFFICIAL! The IFA is excited to announce former @BUFootball & @UHCougarFB head coach Art Briles as the new coach of the Dallas Pioneros! Coach Briles was named the @AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2013 after leading Baylor to a @Big12Conference championship!'

Art Briles had lots of success in the college ranks with the Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears. However, he was fired in 2016 after investigations from a law firm regarding the program's response to sexual assault allegations. After Briles left Baylor, he spent time at Mount Vernon High School, then coached Firenze Guelfi to a title in Italy, so it's been a tough time since leaving Baylor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hal Mumme and Noel Mazzone are two other prominent names who have head coaching jobs so far. One other big college name is former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich, per Dave Wilson of ESPN.

Rolovich also dealt with controversy at Washington State and was fired after he and other staff members failed to comply with the NCAA's COVID regulations.

The league will begin in June 2024, and there will be at least a few notable coaches at the beginning stages.