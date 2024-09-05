ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baylor Bears (1-0) hit the road to take on the No. 11 Utah Utes (1-0) on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-Utah prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Utah Odds

Baylor: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +470

Utah: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 55.5 (-106)

Under: 55.5 (-114)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Utah

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is a big-time underdog in this game, and it is mainly because of how good Utah is this season. However, Baylor deserves a little bit of credit. 11 different receivers on the team recorded a reception. This means they have plenty of options to get the job done. With that, Utah has to be ready to stop anybody who lines up for a pass. With that many options, Dequan Finn should be able to get the offense going a little bit.

Baylor has to stay solid on defense when it comes to the run game. They allowed just 2.5 yards per carry during week one, and no touchdowns. Utah has a pretty good running game, but the Bears can stop the run. Stopping the run will allow Baylor to really focus on getting to Cameron Rising in the pocket, which will force him to make a few mistakes. However, it all starts with stopping the run. If Baylor can stay strong up front on defense, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah has Cameron Rising back in the starting role under center, and that is very good news for the Utes. In week one, Rising completed 10 of 15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Half of his completed passes went for a touchdown. He is very good at leading this team, and when healthy, he makes Utah one of the top teams in the country. He should be able to have another good game and lead Utah to a win at home.

Dijon Stanley and Brant Kuithe were two of the best performers along with Rising. Stanley was the team's leading rusher, and he caught two touchdowns through the air. Kuithe had three receiving touchdowns and led the team in receptions. If those two have another big game, the Utes are going to win.

Utah played extremely well on the defensive end of the ball last week. They had to considering they shut out Southern Utah in that week one game. The Utes recorded nine sacks, and they had eight tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Baylor only took one sack last week, but their quarterback did throw two interceptions. He is going to be put under a lot more pressure against Utah, which will force a lot more mistakes. As long as Utah continues to dominate at the line, they will be able to win this game.

Final Baylor-Utah Prediction & Pick

Baylor played good football during week one, but they have a much harder matchup this week. They are not being given much credit in this game, though. I tend to agree with the sportsbooks here. Cameron Rising should be able to lead Utah to a big win over Baylor. I would not be surprised to see them win by more than two touchdowns, as well. I will take Utah to cover the spread.

Final Baylor-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -14.5 (-115)