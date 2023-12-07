The Bayou Classic was a memorable event and we break down the Battle of the Bands between the Human Jukebox & World Famed Tigers Marching Band

The Human Jukebox of Southern University and the World Famed Marching Band of Grambling State University went head-to-head in their annual Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands, held the night before the big game at Caesar's Superdome. This highly anticipated event not only showcased talented high school bands from the area, but also featured an intense showdown between these prestigious collegiate bands.

Let's analyze the halftime performance and who ultimately won the battle.

THE HUMAN JUKEBOX

The Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands brings out the best in both programs, showcasing their unique styles and musical talents. The Jukes made a stylish entrance in grey hoodies and blue travel pants, while the Fabulous Dancing Dolls strutted their stuff, looking as fabulous as ever.

With a plethora of amazing tunes, the Jukebox responded effortlessly to whatever Grambling threw at them. Although the song selection was an improvement from the Boombox Classic Battle of the Bands, it still lacked a bit compared to previous years.

Notable performances by the Jukebox included “Snooze” by SZA, where the trumpets shone during the big chorus, and “Champagne Sh!t”, a song that had the entire band waving their arms in unison during the tuba/drum break. The Dancing Dolls also took center stage, showcasing their cymbal skills with impressive spins. The Z's were in full effect that night

.Overall Grade : A-

World Famed

GSU came out ready for battle, quite literally, wearing camouflaged track suits paired with red, white, and gold Adidas kicks. They were definitely rocking the flyer gear. The Orchesis Dance Company for the World Famed wore red and made a grand entrance, with one member being lifted by an escort.

Their acrobatics were phenomenal. The World Famed had an impressive song selection, playing hits that the crowd knew, like “When I See You” by Fantasia, “Forever My Lady” by Jodeci, and “Freestyle” by Lil' Baby. They kicked off with “Sittin' on Top of Da World” by Burna Boy, followed by “ICU” by Coco Jones.

However, they will receive a lower grade than the Jukebox because the execution of the songs lacked in the trumpet section. Grambling State usually has strong trumpets, but this year they struggled with consistently hitting the higher notes and making their presence felt in the arrangements. The songs still sounded good, but the overall execution could have been better.

Overall Grade for the band: B+

WINNER: The Human Jukebox

OVERALL WINNER: THE FANS

In the end, the Jukebox emerged victorious, but the true winners were the fans. Throughout the battle, both bands put on an incredible show and exchanged copious amounts of trash talk. It was an entertaining and must-see spectacle, showcasing the exemplary representation of our HBCU Culture. A special shoutout to Southern and Grambling for once again embodying the greatness of HBCU Bands.